Motorcyclist injured in wreck on University Parkway in Winston-Salem
A motorcyclist was injured in a wreck Saturday on University Parkway.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Chevrolet driven by Helen Delores Wallace, 68, of Winston-Salem was traveling south on University Parkway at about 5:16 p.m., Winston-Salem police said.

The Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn into the Walmart parking lot at 5093 University Parkway. The Chevrolet turned into the path of a 2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle driven by James Coleman Reid, 50, of Winston-Salem, who was traveling north on University Parkway, according to police. The motorcycle was unable to stop and the vehicles collided.

Reid was transported to a local hospital by Forsyth County EMS for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Wallace was cited for an unsafe movement, police said. Reid was cited for driving while license revoked and a registration violation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

