A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Clemmons on Thursday afternoon, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Trooper J.L. Ansel said the wreck happened on U.S. 158 near Harper Road at 1:55 p.m.
Ansel said the motorcycle was going west on U.S. 158, a four-lane road, and that witnesses said the man operating the motorcycle passed a car on the right at a high rate of speed and then collided with a minivan that was turning across the path of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin. Ansel said the man was thrown some distance away from his motorcycle in the crash.
The motorcyclist died on the scene before he could get any medical help, Ansel said.
The driver of the minivan was treated for minor injuries but not transported. Ansel said no charges have been filed, and the district attorney's office is being consulted on the circumstances of the crash. There is nothing to suggest the minivan driver did anything wrong, Ansel said.
Traffic on U.S. 158 was tied up for a couple hours, with the westbound lanes shut down and only the eastbound lanes in operation, Ansel said.
