HIGH POINT — A motorcycle driver was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.
The collision in the 2000 block of South Main Street occurred at about 7:30 p.m., according to police.
A Chrysler Aspen was turning left into the Sunoco gas station, 2010 S. Main St., when a motorcycle traveling south collided with the SUV.
The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and later died from his injuries at Moses Cone Hospital, police said.
Speed was likely a factor in the crash, police said. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the people involved in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or submit a mobile tip through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.