Mount Airy couple to appear on Thursday's Today show
A Mount Airy couple, Jessica Johnson-Whitaker, and her wife, Kelly Johnson-Whitaker, will appear on the fourth-hour segment of NBC's "Today" show at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jessica Johnson-Whitaker said.

The couple will appear in a 20-second video to begin the show, Johnson-Whitaker said. They will introduce themselves to Today's viewers and will share news of their upcoming one-year anniversary on April 20.

The "Today" show typically begins each of its segments with short videos of their viewers, Johnson-Whitaker said. The couple submitted their video last month to the show.

They also will tell the audience they both work from home and they watch "Today" every day, Johnson-Whitaker said.

The couple was married on April 20, 2020 by a Surry County magistrate in Dobson after they canceled their wedding ceremonies because of COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson-Whitaker said.

Jessica Johnson-Whitaker works from home as a cruise specialist for Norwegian Cruise Line, and Kelly Johnson-Whitaker does medical billing from home as well.

