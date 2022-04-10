Mount Airy man, 81, killed in collision with chase suspect

An 81-year-old Mount Airy man who law enforcement described as an innocent victim in the wrong place was killed Friday when an approximately 80-mile vehicle chase ended in a crash just north of the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Bobby Wayne Gammons died after a Cary woman’s Toyota Corolla crossed the median on U.S. 58 and collided head-on with his vehicle, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

The pursuit reportedly began Friday after rangers at Staunton River State Park in Halifax County, Va., found 41-year-old Christine Barnette in an unrented cabin.

Police said that as rangers approached, Barnette ran from the cabin and got into her car. The rangers began following Barnette in a chase that eventually would cover four counties.

Early on, deputies from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office backed off from the pursuit but Barnette “continued to drive recklessly,” the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The chase eventually passed through Pittsylvania County, Henry County, the city of Martinsville and Patrick County.

Authorities said Barnette was “contained” at one point before she rammed two sheriff’s vehicles near South Boston and continued to flee.

Officers also tried several times to disable Barnette’s car with spike strips, but she managed to avoid each attempt.

"It was blatantly obvious that she was not going to stop her erratic and reckless behavior," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in a press release.

Barnette eventually drove through an intersection that had been closed by Patrick County deputies, crossed the median of U.S. 58 and crashed head-on into Gammons’ vehicle, the sheriff’s office there said.

Gammons died at the scene while Barnette was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The Virginia State Police said Barnette is facing charges of breaking and entering, reckless driving, defrauding an innkeeper, felony eluding police, trespassing and vehicular homicide.

"The reckless, careless and selfish actions of one person took the life of a totally innocent person today, and that is sickening," Smith said Friday. "The law enforcement officers from the three agencies involved did everything possible to try and prevent the tragedy that occurred today. Our hearts are broken for the innocent life that was lost.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.