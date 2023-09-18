The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested city resident Jonah Isaac Brannock, 39, on 73 sex crime charges after a month-long investigation by the sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The charges include 27 counts of indecent liberties with a minor, 19 counts of first degree statutory sex offense, seven counts of statutory rape and multiple other sex crimes.

Authorities said their investigation started on July 28.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and that it is possible more charges could be forthcoming.

Brannock is being held in the Surry County Jail with bond set at $11 million. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said this type of case is "difficult and emotional on everyone involved."

"The great working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helps to bring closure in these types of investigations,” Hiatt said.