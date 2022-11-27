 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Airy woman dies, two others injured in Greensboro wreck

GREENSBORO — One woman is dead following an overnight collision between two cars on Sunday, according to police.

The wreck happened around 1:50 a.m. on West Gate City Boulevard. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo of Mount Airy was leaving a Cook Out restaurant when a 2022 Dodge Challenger plowed into her door.

Portillo, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Challenger — Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, of Richmond County — was also transported for medical treatment.

The extent of their injuries isn't known.

It's also unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

