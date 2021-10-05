Mount Tabor High School listed with COVID-19 cluster. Clusters remain at other Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Statewide, 514 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.

Positive test rates, vaccinations

The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.4%, based on 35,304 tests conducted Sunday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.5% over the past 14 days.

DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents just under 5.2 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 418,238 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated percentage.

As of noon Tuesday, 224,631 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 208,662 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.

A new nationwide report, released Tuesday, determined that vaccinations may have helped prevent about 11,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1,600 deaths among seniors in North Carolina during the first five months of 2021.