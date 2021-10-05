Mount Tabor High School listed with COVID-19 cluster. Clusters remain at other Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Six students and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mount Tabor High School, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday, the latest cluster in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
The dashboard total does not signify that the case total listed is current; however, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the dashboard.
Southeast Middle and Walkertown Elementary remains listed with a cluster involving six students, while the clusters at Clemmons Middle involves five students.
The biggest clusters among Triad K-12 schools are listed at Southeastern Stokes Middle, involving 17 students, and West Wilkes Middle, involving 15 students.
Altogether, DHHS lists 25 active K-12 clusters in the Triad or Northwest N.C., unchanged from last week. Those clusters combined affect 164 students and 15 staff members.
DHHS removed East Surry High from the cluster dashboard. The school had been listed with five students and one staff members infected.
The latest update of COVID-19 cases among congregate care facilities continues to list Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with a cluster of 21 staff members and eight residents, including one who died.
Arbor Acres management sent a memo last week to residents and staff members saying they are trying to get DHHS to remove the facility from the dashboard. The memo is signed by Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive.
The facility said Thursday there are just two staff members with an active infection. Applegate said there has not been a new COVID-19 case among residents since Aug. 15.
Trinity Elms Health & Rehab is listed with 23 resident cases, including one death, and 10 staff cases.
Overall, there were 16 long-term care centers in Forsyth listed with clusters as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. There are a combined 86 staff members considered as having been infected, along with 62 residents, including two who died.
Forsyth update
Forsyth County was listed with 87 new cases and one additional death.The county has had 49,557 cases and 521 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Tuesday, DHHS reported 2,703 new cases statewide, compared with 2,219 Monday, 3,728 Sunday and 4,738 Saturday.
There were 93 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide since noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.41 million COVID-19 cases and 16,812 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
ICU bed capacity
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge in COVID-19 cases.
The health care systems are experiencing low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another ripple effect from the surge of delta variant infections since early July.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 30, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 125 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only seven ICU beds available for a 94% ICU occupancy rate.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 72 COVID-19 patients. There were 12 ICU beds available for an 88% ICU occupancy rate. Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 37 patients for a 97% ICU occupancy rate.
The average N.C. ICU occupancy rate is 87%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,705 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 15 from Monday’s report.
Saturday’s hospitalization count of 2,677 was the lowest since Aug. 13.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 622 COVID-19 patients, up 21 from Monday’s report.
North Carolina had 746 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, up 14 from Monday’s report.
There were 38 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Tuesday.
Statewide, 514 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.4%, based on 35,304 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.5% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents just under 5.2 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 418,238 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated percentage.
As of noon Tuesday, 224,631 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 208,662 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
A new nationwide report, released Tuesday, determined that vaccinations may have helped prevent about 11,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1,600 deaths among seniors in North Carolina during the first five months of 2021.
The study was conducted by researchers with Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, the principal advisory group to the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services
The report also found that, nationally, vaccinations were linked to a prevention of about 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.
