Mount Tabor United Methodist holds emotional vigil for Mount Tabor High

“We pray for your guidance and your wisdom,” Pittman said. “Help us, Lord, to see that violence is not the answer. Help us to see that we can resolve our conflicts with understanding and grace.”

Pittman urged the crowd to pray for Mount Tabor’s students, teachers, administrators and staff.

Principal Ed Weiss of Mount Tabor High asked the Mount Tabor students who had been standing with others on the lawn in front of the church to move to a parking lot near the podium. The students complied, and about 150 of them gathered in front of Weiss as he spoke.

“I would like to ask everyone to keep William in your thoughts and prayers,” Weiss said.

Weiss met with Miller’s family members Thursday, and Miller’s mother told Weiss to continue to push his students to do great things at Mount Tabor, he said.

“When I look at you guys here, you are strong, you are gifted, (and) you are talented kids,” Weiss said. “You go to an incredible school. You are doing incredible things for each and every one of your futures.

“You are building responsibility and trust that comes with obviously being a son or daughter to your parents who are here. You’re role models. You are our future.”