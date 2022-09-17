Mountaineer miracle: Hail Mary pass gives App State a storybook ending to special weekend

It was not a wing and a prayer which led Appalachian State to a last-minute triumph on Saturday. True, it was a Hail Mary, but they had planned for it, and against Troy, it worked like they practiced it.

"They call it God's country for a reason," Coach Shawn Clark said after the 32-28 victory. "A lot of that is our players. They just never give up."

On a much ballyhooed day in which the Mountaineers were celebrated for what they did to Texas A&M one week ago, the Trojans went ahead 28-24 with 10:10 left to play. Appalachian State took almost 9 minutes off the clock on the ensuing drive, reaching the Trojans 2 before missing a fourth-down pass to the end zone.

Troy couldn't gain a first down, and quarterback Gunnar Watson ran out of the back of the end zone for what was believed to be a game-winning safety. As happened in the North Carolina game, some Appalachian State fans were heading to the exits.

Will they ever learn?

There were 20 seconds left and when the Mountaineers took the kick, they had 15 seconds to at least get into field goal range. But Chase Brice threw three incompletions. From their own 47, there were two other choices, including the one they pulled off practicing.

Clark said the way they drew it up, Dalton Stroman was the designated receiver to get up in the air and get a hand on it. Then, he would tip the ball to Christian Horn, and Kaedin Robinson was to throw the block that would spring Horn to the end zone.

The 6-foot-4 Stroman went up, challenged by a Troy defender. Stroman tipped the ball to Horn, who caught the ball, circled to his left, got a shield block from Robinson and ran to the front corner of the end zone.

"Practice execution is game-day reality," Clark said. "And our kids took it to heart."

Brice said he went through a range of emotions before experiencing a range of reactions.

"I threw, and I'm looking. I'm praying," he said. "I see the tip, and I see Christian coming across, catches it in his breadbasket and I said 'Nobody's there, nobody's there!'"

Brice says he started running toward the end zone, then began handing out high-fives. He even helped students climb out of the stands to join the celebration. He even went to friends who played for Troy and told them they played their hearts out.

Horn said the Mountaineers weren't in an ideal situation, "but we got it done."

"Just repetition at practice," he said. "Every day, we try to implement those plays and do what we got to do."

Appalachian State fell behind 14-7 because the Troy offense was able to run the ball and make big plays in the passing game. But the Mountaineers appeared to regain their balance when they marched 75 yards in 12 plays and consumed 7 minutes, 21 seconds to tie the score at 14. Apparently unfazed, Troy needed just as many plays to go just as many yards, but in just 1:22 to regain the lead when the clock reached zero for the first half.

The Rock was buzzing, but with murmurs of doubt. Troy was picked to finish third in the western division in the Sun Belt Conference while Appalachian State was picked to win the eastern division. But it wasn't playing out that way.

But in the end, it worked out just fine for Appalachian State. Just like they practiced.