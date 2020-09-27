Multi-billion-dollar Medicaid contract at stake in legal filing by Aetna Better Health. Insurer asks for review of DHHS selection process.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dispute over which health insurers are the best options for the state's ambitious Medicaid transformation initiative took another legal step last week.

Aetna Better Health — as expected — re-filed its petition for judicial review in Wake Superior Court.

At stake: three-year PHP contracts for four insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year starting with the 2021-22 fiscal year which begins July 1.

With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced in February 2019 that the four PHPs are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.

Aetna, along with two other health groups, has been challenging the legality of DHHS' decision-making process. In particular, Aetna claims it should have been chosen over Blue Cross NC.

On Aug. 25, DHHS said that a judge in the state Office of Administrative Hearings affirmed DHHS' process for selecting the four insurers.