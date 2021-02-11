Multi-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and U.S. 421, police say. Winston-Salem drivers should expect delays.

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at U.S. 52 South and U.S. 421, according to a news release.
Police said there are no reports of major injuries but drivers can expect delays for the next 45 minutes as first-responders clear all travel lanes.
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Hewlett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today