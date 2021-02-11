 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and U.S. 421, police say. Winston-Salem drivers should expect delays.
Multi-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and U.S. 421, police say. Winston-Salem drivers should expect delays.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at U.S. 52 South and U.S. 421, according to a news release.

Police said there are no reports of major injuries but drivers can expect delays for the next 45 minutes as first-responders clear all travel lanes. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

