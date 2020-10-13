 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem results in no injuries, but it delays traffic on the highway
A multi-vehicle traffic crash Tuesday on U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem resulted in no serious injuries, but it delayed traffic on the highway for 45 minutes, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 9:06 p.m. at the crash scene, which involved several vehicles on the highway between exit 111 at 28th Street and exit 112 at Akron Drive, police said. The crash's impact caused one vehicle to overturn.

City firefighters and emergency-medical technicians determined that none of the drivers or passengers sustained serious injuries, police said.

The affected section of the highway was closed to traffic for 45 minutes as the wreckage was removed, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

