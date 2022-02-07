Multiple crashes being reported because of icy roads this morning, Winston-Salem officials warn

WINSTON-SALEM — City officials are warning of icy road conditions Monday morning as multiple vehicle crashes are being reported to them, officials announced in a news release this morning.

The city said to expect delays on these roadways: northbound and southbound US Highway 52 near Germanton Road/ Patterson Avenue; US Highway 52 at Research Parkway; Salem Parkway at Marshall Street; and Salem Parkway at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Several stretches of these highways are temporarily closed, officials said in the news release. Please seek alternate routes. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling the roadways especially on overpasses and bridges due to icy conditions.