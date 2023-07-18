Candidates in Rural Hall, High Point and King are among the more recent filings for municipal office, as the filing period enters its last week.

Mark Lane and Michael Woodcock filed to run for the Rural Hall town council, which has two available seats. Neither candidate is currently on the council. Terms are for four years.

Robert “Bobby” Adams filed to run in King, where four candidates are now in the running for the two available seats on the city council.

Terri Calloway Fowler is the only incumbent who has filed. Besides Adams, others in the contest are Tyler Bowles and Robert “Gray” Southern.

Terms on the city council are for four years.

On Monday, Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui became the third candidate for mayor of High Point, which has a small number of voters who live in a part of the city that extends into Forsyth County. Others in the contest are Victor Jones and Cyril Jefferson. The term is for four years. Incumbent Jay Wagner has not filed.

Amanda Cook has become the fifth person to run for one of the two at-large seats on the High Point City Council. Britt Moore is the only incumbent among the five, which in addition to Cook includes Sam Carr, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal.