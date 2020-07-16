A Winston-Salem woman is facing a murder charge in a shooting that killed a woman and injured her brother in May.
Terika Shanail Sims, 38, of Lowery Court, turned herself in at the Forsyth County Jail at 10 a.m. Thursday. She is charged with murder and is being held at the jail with no bond allowed.
The shooting happened at 4:05 a.m. May 9 in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive. Malika Davis, 32, and Tyrone Lamont Davis, 36, were found shot — Malika Davis in the torso and Tyrone Davis in the shoulder. First responders took them both to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Malika Davis went into emergency surgery but died soon after, police said.
Terika Sims was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. Her uncle, Steven Sims, 47, of Old Oak Circle, was charged with accessory after the fact of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.
