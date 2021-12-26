Murder suspect released from hospital, being held in Forsyth County jail under no bond

Roman Robert Nelson Jr., the man charged in a Saturday homicide in Winston-Salem, was released from the hospital this weekend and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center for the charge of murder, Winston-Salem Police said.
Nelson, 20, of Valleyspring Road, Kernersville, is being held with no bond allowed. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of gunfire at 2920 New Walkertown Road Apt. F.
Inside, police said, officers found 71-year-old Roy Lewis Moore and 37-year-old Rodney Delane Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment; Moore died shortly after he arrived.
Lindsey, of 3105 Old Greensboro Road, was listed in critical but stable condition with wounds from a gunshot.
Detectives reported that the shooting resulted from an attempted robbery at the apartment — Moore lived there — and an exchange of fire.
Nelson Jr. was found in a Greensboro hospital, where he had sought treatment for a gunshot wound of his own.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook
