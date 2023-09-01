The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that a preliminary injunction has been granted against a Florida real estate business for what is alleged to be predatory service agreements.

The motion has been approved by Judge Mark Davis, a special Superior Court judge for complex business cases.

MV Realty of Florida was sued by Attorney General Josh Stein in March for marketing and selling these agreements. Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers and other monetary penalties.

Davis said in his order that the state Justice Department will likely succeed on its allegations that MV Realty has acted in ways that have the capacity to deceive, and actually have deceived, homeowners in North Carolina.

“I’m pleased that Judge Davis agreed with our office that MV Realty cannot continue to take advantage of hardworking homeowners while this case continues,” Stein said in a statement. “This company has preyed on too many North Carolinians, and we’ll do everything in our power to provide relief for the more than 2,000 victims and to make sure that they can’t harm others in our state ever again.”

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bipartisan state House bill that aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements. The law went into effect immediately.

House Bill 422 — the “Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act” — was shelved for more than two months before resurfacing Aug. 15 in the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations committee.

HB 422’s lead primary sponsor is Rep. Kyle Hall (R-Stokes), who has a portion of Forsyth County in his district and also is a Realtor. Senate bill sponsors included Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.

A major focus of the legislation is addressing the business model of MV Realty.

According to Stein, his office has received more than 20 complaints about MV Realty, which began doing business across the state in August 2020.

The company has signed up more than 2,100 North Carolinians to its “Homeowner Benefit Program” — typically people who are facing financial hardships and are in need of cash.

According to the bill summary, “several real estate companies have been using a predatory business model to target seniors and financially insecure homeowners with cold calls, even those on the Do Not Call registry.”

One review of the lending practice determined that in the state’s four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000.

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for their agreement to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

According to HB 422, it is “unfair to an owner of residential real estate who enters into such an agreement or to other parties who may become owners of that real estate in the future.”

The law declares that such an agreement is unfair if it is effective and binding for more than one year from the effective date.

It also provides consumers with the ability to recover damages, costs and attorney’s fees “that may be proved against the agent, service provider or person named” in the agreement.