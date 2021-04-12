My COVID-19 booster shot packed a punch. I'd still take it over COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, like so much else in COVID, it’s one of those things where we won’t really know when we are going to know until we have evidence that things are no longer working,” Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and expert in infectious diseases, told NBC News — a far more reliable source than the guy at the gas station whose cousin developed a rash.

The booster trial here, as far as I understand from that mountain of signed consent forms and associated paperwork I signed two weeks ago, amounts so far to that third shot, either the same medicine administered in September or slightly altered for variants. They’ll tell us which at the end of the month.

That third shot—this is far from over — also packed a punch. Fatigue, soreness in the injection site, fever and body aches all the way down to the smallest finger joints.

The symptoms, duly recorded for doctors in an online diary, were gone in 24 hours. After that, it’s just a series of blood draws, five vials each time, to test for new and/or increased antibodies.

Peace of mind, increased protection for longer, a spot in the front of the line and few bucks to frivolously blow on a sweet Kentucky Colonels T-shirt and a self-inflating camping pad sure seems like a fair trade in the advancement of science.

What, you thought you were done? The vaccinations have only just begun.

