My COVID-19 booster shot packed a punch. I'd still take it over COVID-19.

If memory serves, the paperwork required for such a little shot—more accurately shots—was immense.
Not unlike refinancing a mortgage.
Pages upon pages, filtered and revised by and through an army of lawyers, were stacked deep on a table seven long months ago.
I signed here. Initialed there. And put a date on every squiggle, dash and highlighted box.
All for the advancement of science, the betterment of humankind—and some really swell new gear. Being a literal stuck (guinea) pig in a clinical trial for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has its advantages.
Jump to the front of the line, get protected at 90% effectiveness, up-to-date antibody testing and get paid?
A word to the wise, though: that third shot can be a doozy. What’s that? You thought you were done?
Rapid expansion
By this point, if you’ve not been vaccinated (or made an appointment to do so), you might want to consider trying harder.
A record—soon to be topped, surely—4.6 million Americans were vaccinated on Saturday, running the total to somewhere north of 112 million. That’d be roughly one-third of the U.S. population with at least one shot.
As of April 19, every American regardless of age will be eligible. In North Carolina, everyone 16 and over can now get a shot.
The mad scrambles of just a few short months ago? They’re mostly a thing of the past as vaccination clinics and available appointments quite possibly are outstripping demand.
The goal of having available shots within 5 miles of every American doesn’t seem so far fetched as pharmacies, fairgrounds, universities and local governments have signed on.
There’s been hiccups and foul-ups. The January frustration when it took hours or days to book an appointment through the county health department leaps to mind. But it was all new, from the manufacturing to distribution to state and localities.
And to even get to that point, it took tens of thousands of volunteers willing to participate in clinical vaccine trials administered locally and across the nation.
Participants rolled up sleeves in September and October for Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson wherever and whenever they were asked.
Those not given the placeboes learned that the second shot in the two-shot regimens could level a whuppin’ in the form of short-lived body aches, chills, fever and fatigue, to name a few.
But flu-like symptoms, over a day or maybe two, trumps ventilators, lung damage, long-hauler symptoms and, God forbid, passing a fatal virus onto vulnerable parents and compromised friends or neighbors.
A half-million dead is a hell of a toll to pay in a year’s time. Through it all, if you just paid attention, there was hope to be found in the rapid development of vaccines and the eventual acceptance of mask-wearing as all but the most obstinate signed on to a simple premise: Don’t be a jerk.
Packin’ a punch
These days, at least among those who accept science over the “advice” of random Internet yo-yos, springtime conversations are just as likely to begin with “Which one did you get?” as a crack about the pollen coating the car.
And that’s a good thing.
But as we’re all itching to enjoy a modicum of normalcy, dining out or taking in a ballgame, be advised that the vaccine trials are still underway.
Here in Winston-Salem, for example, a steady stream of volunteers lucky enough to be tabbed for booster shots have been flowing into non-descript medical offices for a few weeks.
Coronavirus variants, South African, Brazilian, British and God knows what else, are brewing. And because this is science, not voodoo, it will take time to study and analyze how long the effectiveness of vaccines lasts.
A tetanus booster, for example, is needed every 10 years; most of us get a flu shot every year. Where the COVID vaccine booster falls remains TBD.
“Unfortunately, like so much else in COVID, it’s one of those things where we won’t really know when we are going to know until we have evidence that things are no longer working,” Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and expert in infectious diseases, told NBC News — a far more reliable source than the guy at the gas station whose cousin developed a rash.
The booster trial here, as far as I understand from that mountain of signed consent forms and associated paperwork I signed two weeks ago, amounts so far to that third shot, either the same medicine administered in September or slightly altered for variants. They’ll tell us which at the end of the month.
That third shot—this is far from over — also packed a punch. Fatigue, soreness in the injection site, fever and body aches all the way down to the smallest finger joints.
The symptoms, duly recorded for doctors in an online diary, were gone in 24 hours. After that, it’s just a series of blood draws, five vials each time, to test for new and/or increased antibodies.
Peace of mind, increased protection for longer, a spot in the front of the line and few bucks to frivolously blow on a sweet Kentucky Colonels T-shirt and a self-inflating camping pad sure seems like a fair trade in the advancement of science.
What, you thought you were done? The vaccinations have only just begun.
