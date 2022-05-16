My Pillow CEO is on the agenda for Surry commissioners. But don't expect him to show up in Dobson.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners agenda for Monday night lists My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is known for election-related conspiracy theories, as a speaker.

Lindell is not expected to be at the meeting in person, said Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager. The meeting also is being shown via Zoom and on the county’s YouTube channel.

Lindell was listed as a speaker on agenda item labeled “Election Integrity.”

The Surry County Republican Party requested the time to speak during the meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Surry County Historic Courthouse, 114 W. Atkins St., Dobson.

The discussion comes weeks after Surry Elections Director Michella Huff said Keith Senter, the head of the county’s Republican Party, threatened to have her fired or her pay reduced after she would not give him unauthorized access to voting machines.

Huff told the Journal in April that there’s an effort under way in the county to discourage voters from using the electronic tabulators at all.

Huff worries that the push could inadvertently backfire on voters.

“That is disturbing, because we don’t want voters to listen to misinformation and lose their right to vote,” she said, noting that if someone leaves the polling place without depositing their ballot, there are no do-overs.

“There is no hand-count option,” Huff said.

Other speakers at Monday’s commissioners’ meeting include David Clements, John Bowes, Shannon Lauletta, Carol Snow, Christian McMasters and Douglas Frank.

Frank, a math teacher from Ohio, and Clements, a professor a New Mexico State University, have made a name for themselves claiming widespread election fraud.

An ally of former President Donald Trump, Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, continues to push disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump won 75% of the vote in Surry County in 2020.

Primary elections are Tuesday.

Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this story.

