N.C. approaches $10 billion in unemployment benefits for pandemic

The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least March 13 and payments through April 5.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.79 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire on March 13.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $440 million in benefits to North Carolinians. The COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.

DES said Friday that the federal extended benefits program will expire in the state on Feb. 20 because the state no longer meets federal requirements. There has been $219.5 million in payments to North Carolinians.