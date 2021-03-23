N.C. Black Rep postpones 2021 National Black Theatre Festival for a year

The 2021 National Black Theatre Festival, based in Winston-Salem, has been postponed until August 2022, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company announced Tuesday.

The festival was to have occurred this Aug. 2-7 but will be rescheduled for August 1-6, 2022.

“The organizers assessed the impact of COVID-19 on festival attendance and on the safety and comfort level of our staff, volunteers, artists and patrons,” Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, NBTF’s executive producer, said. “A decision was made that it is not feasible to produce an event of this magnitude at this time.”

N.C. Black Rep's late founder, Larry Leon Hamlin, conceived of and produced the first NBTF in 1989. The Festival’s theme is “An International Celebration and Reunion of Spirit," and NBTF showcases top Black theater companies from across the U.S. and abroad. The six-day event attracts upwards of 65,000 people biennially to Winston-Salem.

Nigel Alston, executive director of the NC Black Rep, said, “While we are disappointed in having to reschedule the festival, we believe the best decision was made given the current COVID environment and the uncertainty in moving forward this year.”

