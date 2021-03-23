N.C. Black Rep postpones 2021 National Black Theatre Festival for a year

The 2021 National Black Theatre Festival, based in Winston-Salem, has been postponed until August 2022, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company announced Tuesday.
The festival was to have occurred this Aug. 2-7 but will be rescheduled for August 1-6, 2022.
“The organizers assessed the impact of COVID-19 on festival attendance and on the safety and comfort level of our staff, volunteers, artists and patrons,” Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, NBTF’s executive producer, said. “A decision was made that it is not feasible to produce an event of this magnitude at this time.”
N.C. Black Rep's late founder, Larry Leon Hamlin, conceived of and produced the first NBTF in 1989. The Festival’s theme is “An International Celebration and Reunion of Spirit," and NBTF showcases top Black theater companies from across the U.S. and abroad. The six-day event attracts upwards of 65,000 people biennially to Winston-Salem.
Nigel Alston, executive director of the NC Black Rep, said, “While we are disappointed in having to reschedule the festival, we believe the best decision was made given the current COVID environment and the uncertainty in moving forward this year.”
Alston said that NBTF officials considered having both a virtual and in-person 2021 festival. After looking at the facts, it didn’t make sense to try for the type of festival they are used to presenting and one that festivalgoers would enjoy the way organizers want them to.
“We thought it better to postpone it earlier than later for people that have already made plans,” he said.
As of late January, there were more than 1,700 room nights booked, Alston said.
Having to postpone this year’s festival is disappointing, said Jackie Alexander, N.C. Black Rep’s artistic director.
"But with a feature documentary and anthology book project celebrating NBTF both set for release next year, 2022 is positioned to be the biggest and most exciting festival NC Black Rep has ever produced.”
The 2019 festival was the largest event in N.C. Black Rep's history, generating more than $10 million for the Piedmont Triad economy, NBTF said.
