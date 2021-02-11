 Skip to main content
N.C. Center for Missing Person issues Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem teen
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem teen.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Jasmine Janae Anthony, 14.

Anthony was last seen at 1211 Marne St. in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Anthony is described as a black female standing 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 120 pounds, the center said. Anthony has medium blue and green hair with brown eyes.

Anthony was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, bright red pants and black ankle-high boots, the center said.

Anyone with information about Anthony can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Jasmine Janae Anthony

Anthony

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

