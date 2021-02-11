N.C. Center for Missing Person issues Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem teen

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem teen.
Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Jasmine Janae Anthony, 14.
Anthony was last seen at 1211 Marne St. in Winston-Salem, the center said.
Anthony is described as a black female standing 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 120 pounds, the center said. Anthony has medium blue and green hair with brown eyes.
Anthony was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, bright red pants and black ankle-high boots, the center said.
Anyone with information about Anthony can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.