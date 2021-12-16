 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman
0 Comments

N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said Thursday.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Louwanda McDaniel, 57, the center said in a statement.

McDaniel was last seen at 1424 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem, the center said.

McDaniel is 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 170 pounds, the center said. McDaniel has short brown hair and brown eyes.

McDaniel was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket, the center said.

Anyone with information about McDaniel's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Louwanda McDaniel

McDaniel

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Americans quitting jobs at a record pace

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert