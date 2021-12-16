The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said Thursday.
Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Louwanda McDaniel, 57, the center said in a statement.
McDaniel was last seen at 1424 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem, the center said.
McDaniel is 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 170 pounds, the center said. McDaniel has short brown hair and brown eyes.
McDaniel was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket, the center said.
Anyone with information about McDaniel's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
