N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued Silver Alerts for two missing Winston-Salem residents

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued Silver Alerts for two missing Winston-Salem residents, authorities said Wednesday night.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Heaven Marie Smathers, 23, the center said in a statement.

A Silver Alert also has also been issued for Lauraetta Boone, 17, the Winston-Salem police said.

Smathers was last seen at 4419 Canaan Place Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Smathers stands 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighs 125 pounds, the center said. Smathers has medium brown hair and brown eyes.

Boone was last seen April 26 leaving her home in the 1000 block of Reynolda Road, police said.

Boone stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds, police said. Boone has brown eyes.

Boone was last seen wearing a black Champion T-shirt, red basketball shorts and black Champion sandals, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smathers or Boone can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

