N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for missing Forsyth County teenager

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Forsyth County teenager.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Autumn Rain Bowling, 17, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.

Bowling was last seen at 1600 Union Cross Road in Kernersville, the center said.

Bowling is a white girl standing 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighing 210 pounds, the center said. Bowling has medium brown hair and brown eyes.

Bowling was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and white Nike tennis shoes, the center said.

Anyone with information about Bowling's whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

