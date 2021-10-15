N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem teenager

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem teenager, authorities said Friday night.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Anariah Renee Davis, 17, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Davis is a Black girl standing 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 202 pounds, the center said. Davis has long black hair and brown eyes.

Davis was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a white shirt, tie-dye pants with the colors of blue, yellow and orange, the center said. Davis was carrying a pink coach purse and a black Tommy Hilfiger bookbag.

Anyone with information about Davis's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or 911.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.