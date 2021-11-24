N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said Wednesday.

Kristen Nichole Bradford, 23, was last seen at 409 Peden St. in Winston-Salem, the center said in a news release.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Bradford, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Bradford is a white woman standing 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing 150 pounds, the center said.

Bradford has long black hair with hazel eyes, the center said. Bradford was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information about Bradford's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.