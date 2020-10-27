N.C. COVID-19 death count surpasses 4,200. Forsyth reports 53 new cases

The statewide death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic has exceeded 4,200, along with another daily new case count above 2,000.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 41 coronavirus-related deaths for an overall total of 4,211.
There were 2,141 new cases reported by DHHS for an overall total of 263,883.
For Forsyth County, there were 53 new cases and no additional death reported by DHHS. The case total is now at 8,756, while there have been 119 deaths.
There were 154 new cases reported Saturday — the second-highest daily count for Forsyth during the pandemic. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
To put the recent Forsyth COVID-19 cases uptick into perspective, there have been six daily case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16, along with 20 days of at least 50 cases during October.
Meanwhile, the statewide daily case county total decreased after a recent surge that included four counts exceeding 2,500 since Oct. 15. The daily high was set Thursday at 2,716.
North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in the past two weeks, The Washington Post reported.
On Oct. 21, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 7.3% positive rate out of Sunday's 29,213 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,214 as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, up 21 from Sunday. The high has been 1,279 on July 22.
