N.C. COVID-19 death count surpasses 4,200. Forsyth reports 53 new cases

The statewide death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic has exceeded 4,200, along with another daily new case count above 2,000.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 41 coronavirus-related deaths for an overall total of 4,211.

There were 2,141 new cases reported by DHHS for an overall total of 263,883.

For Forsyth County, there were 53 new cases and no additional death reported by DHHS. The case total is now at 8,756, while there have been 119 deaths.

There were 154 new cases reported Saturday — the second-highest daily count for Forsyth during the pandemic. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.

To put the recent Forsyth COVID-19 cases uptick into perspective, there have been six daily case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16, along with 20 days of at least 50 cases during October.

Meanwhile, the statewide daily case county total decreased after a recent surge that included four counts exceeding 2,500 since Oct. 15. The daily high was set Thursday at 2,716.

North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in the past two weeks, The Washington Post reported.