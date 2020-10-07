N.C. COVID-19 death toll nears 3,700 in NC. Six outbreaks reported in Triad schools and child care centers.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina is nearing 3,700 with an additional 23 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The statewide death toll is at 3,693, including 114 already for October.

Forsyth's total death toll has been at 104 since Sept. 30, while total cases are at 7,417.

The daily increase in Forsyth County cases remained low, with 35 reported Wednesday, with no new deaths.

DHHS reported 1,711 new cases statewide Wednesday for a total of 222,969.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized continued to increase, going up by 15 to 1,028. The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20.

In North Carolina, positive coronavirus tests made up 6.4% of the 17,683 conducted Monday, the latest day reported.

That's down from 7.4% on Sunday — the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.

North Carolina is a little more than four weeks into the relaxation of some public health guidelines in the Phase 2.5 reopening stage.