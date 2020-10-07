N.C. COVID-19 death toll nears 3,700 in NC. Six outbreaks reported in Triad schools and child care centers.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina is nearing 3,700 with an additional 23 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The statewide death toll is at 3,693, including 114 already for October.
Forsyth's total death toll has been at 104 since Sept. 30, while total cases are at 7,417.
The daily increase in Forsyth County cases remained low, with 35 reported Wednesday, with no new deaths.
DHHS reported 1,711 new cases statewide Wednesday for a total of 222,969.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized continued to increase, going up by 15 to 1,028. The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20.
In North Carolina, positive coronavirus tests made up 6.4% of the 17,683 conducted Monday, the latest day reported.
That's down from 7.4% on Sunday — the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
North Carolina is a little more than four weeks into the relaxation of some public health guidelines in the Phase 2.5 reopening stage.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4, the total case count has jumped 26.8% from 175,815, while the death toll has increased by 27.8% from 2,889.
There will be additional attention paid to local and statewide COVID-19 numbers over the next few weeks after North Carolina moved into a limited Phase 3 reopening on Oct. 2.
Executive Order No. 169 allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Child care, school cases
DHHS said in its latest COVID-19 case report on child care centers and schools that there are six outbreaks within the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the largest outbreak involves 15 students and three staff members at North Wilkes High School in Hays.
There are six students and five staff members infected at High Point Christian Academy, five students at Bailey's Grove Baptist High School in Asheboro, and three students and two staff members at West Davidson High School.
Two child care facilities had positive tests — eight children and two staff at Mount Jefferson Child Development in Jefferson and five staff at First Church of God Day School in Archdale.
DHHS has not identified an outbreak for two Rockingham County middle schools — Holmes and Reidsville — that were closed Sept. 28 for two weeks because of COVID-19 exposure. Those schools are expected to resume in-person lessons on Monday.
Morehead High School in Eden shut down in-person instruction for two weeks beginning Oct. 5 after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday: 6,703, about 90.4%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday: 610
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 3.4% out of about 825 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past week.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Wednesday: 256, the highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 93% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Wednesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 97% reporting rate.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 192,644 (about 87.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 6.4% out of 17,683 tests.
Daily N.C. tests reported Wednesday (subject to change): 17,028. Overall total is at 3.23 million.
