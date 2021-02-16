N.C. DMV offering contactless road tests in Winston-Salem.

HB158 addressed several driver’s education issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main element of HB158 was the temporary waiving of a road test for a Level 2 limited provisional license if the applicant has met all the other requirements necessary to obtain the license.

The contactless road tests are for people who may not be eligible for a waiver, or Level 2 drivers who did get a waiver, but after at least six months now need a road test to advance to Level 3 full provisional license.

DMV began with just 14 of the state's 115 driver's license offices offering the contactless road tests. Abbott said that has now doubled to 28 offices.

Contactless road tests also are available for: individuals who previously failed road tests and was never retested prior to March 2020; governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent residence; and driving privileges were suspended when the previous credential expired.

HB 158 authorizes public school systems to resume driver education programs in accordance with guidance issued by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

The waiver expires on the date that DMV resumes those road tests.