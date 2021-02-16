N.C. DMV offering contactless road tests in Winston-Salem.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is offering a limited number of contactless road tests for young drivers at four sites in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The sites are 3637 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem; 2391 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro; 155 Patrol Station Road in Mount Airy; and 1230 School St. in Wilkesboro.
The contactless road test, which began in October, is by appointment only and open to young drivers who want to get a Level 3 provisional license.
Appointments can be made at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/driver-licenses/Pages/contactless-road-tests.aspx.
During the test, which is held in a parking lot, the examiner is outside the car and gives directions to the driver.
“The test consists of an examiner, standing at a safe distance outside the vehicle, giving each driver a series of instructions of what to do in terms of turning, parking and handling basic driving skills in the controlled environment,” Steve Abbott said Tuesday.
In June, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 158 that temporarily waived the road test for young drivers otherwise qualified for a provisional license.
HB158 addressed several driver’s education issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main element of HB158 was the temporary waiving of a road test for a Level 2 limited provisional license if the applicant has met all the other requirements necessary to obtain the license.
The contactless road tests are for people who may not be eligible for a waiver, or Level 2 drivers who did get a waiver, but after at least six months now need a road test to advance to Level 3 full provisional license.
DMV began with just 14 of the state's 115 driver's license offices offering the contactless road tests. Abbott said that has now doubled to 28 offices.
Contactless road tests also are available for: individuals who previously failed road tests and was never retested prior to March 2020; governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent residence; and driving privileges were suspended when the previous credential expired.
HB 158 authorizes public school systems to resume driver education programs in accordance with guidance issued by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
The waiver expires on the date that DMV resumes those road tests.
The Level 2 provisional license allows a 16- and 17-year-old to drive without a supervising licensed driver between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless driving to and from work. Only one non-household passenger under 18 years old is permitted.
No family member under age 18 can be a passenger.
Applicants for the contactless road tests cannot have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation or seat belt infraction during the preceding six months.
