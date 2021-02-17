N.C. driver's education bill would allow third-party groups to provide DMV road tests

A Republican-sponsored state Senate bill would allow the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to hire third-party contractors to provide driver's education road tests.

Senate Bill 69 also would shorten from six to three months how long a driver's license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The bill would strike a requirement that only the DMV can provide a road test for those ages 16 and 17 years old.

The bill has its first committee appearance at noon Wednesday in Transportation.

Among the three primary sponsors is Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin. The bill would become effective if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Sawyer said the legislation still is being reviewed for revisions and potential additions.

"We're trying to solve a problem and help bridge the gap for these road tests until the pandemic is over," Sawyer said.

"I know the calls about this issue are increasing to my office, and the offices of the other bill sponsors."