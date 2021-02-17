N.C. driver's education bill would allow third-party groups to provide DMV road tests

A Republican-sponsored state Senate bill would allow the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to hire third-party contractors to provide driver's education road tests.
Senate Bill 69 also would shorten from six to three months how long a driver's license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The bill would strike a requirement that only the DMV can provide a road test for those ages 16 and 17 years old.
The bill has its first committee appearance at noon Wednesday in Transportation.
Among the three primary sponsors is Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin. The bill would become effective if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Sawyer said the legislation still is being reviewed for revisions and potential additions.
"We're trying to solve a problem and help bridge the gap for these road tests until the pandemic is over," Sawyer said.
"I know the calls about this issue are increasing to my office, and the offices of the other bill sponsors."
Sawyer said that when it comes to reducing the waiting period from six to three months on driving between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., "the goal is being more aligned with surrounding states."
"We realize the freedoms that having a driver's license can bring, including being able to get a job."
N.C. Transportation Department spokesman Steve Abbott said "we will work with the sponsors as that bill goes through the legislative process."
A legislative agenda presented Feb. 4 to the DOT's board of directors included "a request to allow private or school road tests to stand in for DMV road tests for teens in the graduated license program."
SB69 would require third-party contractors to receive DMV certification that its training complies with DMV criteria for conducting a road test.
The contractor would be able to charge a DMV-approved fee for conducting a road test. That fee would be subtracted from the overall fee for obtaining a license.
The DMW would be required to report by Nov. 1 how it plans to implement the third-party testing mechanism.
Prospective driver's license applicants still would be required to have at least 60 hours of driving a motor vehicle before being issued a limited provisional license. Those drivers still could do no more than 10 hours of driving in a week and still be required to 10 at least 10 hours of nighttime driving.
Reducing backlog
The bill is likely aimed at helping to whittle down a backlog of road tests for 16- to 18-year-olds, particularly considering that driver's education programs were paused from mid-March until August.
Mark Smith, director of operations for N.C. Driving School, said COVID-19 has presented several challenges to catching up on driver's education efforts.
The group serves 41 school systems, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, Guilford County and those in Alamance, Ashe, Asheboro, Elkin, Lexington and Watauga.
"Driver's education instructors tend to be generally older, some retired educators or law enforcement," Smith said. "There are not a lot of younger instructors.
"Some of the instructors have said they don't plan to return until the pandemic is over, or they are working part-time hours instead of full time. I would say we're down about 25% in terms of instructors.
"That's why I'm not sure we can get caught up until things get better with the pandemic," Smith said.
The Driving School abides by each school system's COVID-19 safety protocols, Smith said. Driving lessons are limited to two students and everyone is required to wear a mask at all times.
"It's very important that the instructor and student be able to communicate clearly," Smith said. "They have been told to speak louder than normal because of the masks."
The pandemic also has made more parents more anxious, if not leery, about having their 16- to 18-year-old taking driving road lessons, Smith said.
"Some parents aren't comfortable with their child driving in the first place, so we've seen more say they are putting off the in-car lessons until the pandemic is over, or rescheduling appointments for later times."
