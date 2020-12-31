N.C. ends 2020 with record-high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations

"You just change how you do things. It's a matter of how much do you have to disrupt what you normally do."

Vaccine status

The Cooper administration has adjusted its COVID-19 vaccination distribution priority to move up — potentially to as soon as next week — North Carolinians ages 75 and up regardless of their health and living conditions.

Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the initial Phase 1A distribution round remains committed to health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

DHHS has posted in a question-and-answer section on its website that for individuals in Phase 1A, "your health care employer, local health department or long-term care facility will register you for the vaccine. You should follow the instructions they give to you."

"You can also schedule at a site providing vaccinations to get registered when it is your turn in the prioritization groups. Soon, people may be able to register themselves for vaccinations through the COVID-19 vaccine management system."

