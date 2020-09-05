The state's COVID-18 case total has surpassed 175,000, along with a daily-high of 50 deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in Saturday's report.
The previous largest daily death count was 38 on Aug. 1. The state is at 2,889 deaths.
The statewide case count is at 175,815 after 1,561 were reported Friday.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County had 39 new cases Friday, but no additional deaths.
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,374
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 5,521 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of Thursday: 684
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 140, the second highest total of any region in the state. DHHS said 82% of hospitals statewide reported their data Saturday.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 145,884 (about 87%). DHHS updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Friday (subject to change): 16,975
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Thursday (latest day available): 5.7% out of 36,278 tests
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday: 831, down 124 from Friday.
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.