North Carolina has surpassed the 2,900 mark in COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
There were 12 deaths reported Tuesday for an overall total of 2,909 since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
The state also experienced an increase in those hospitalized by the virus after apparently reaching a nearly three-month low of 765 on Sunday. Hospitalizations were at 827 as of noon Tuesday.
However, DHHS cautioned again in Tuesday's report that it continues to experience "technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data" that began Friday.
DHHS said 80% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data by the typical 7:30 a.m. deadline Tuesday. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had an 85% reporting rate.
DHHS said the issues "have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data."
"Because the COVID-19 NC dashboard displays only data that it received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard."
The state's COVID-18 case total is at 178,635 after there were 716 cases were reported Tuesday. It's the lowest day-over-day count since 342 on Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County reported 25 new cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths. The death toll remains at 82.
Forsyth Department of Public Health is holding its latest testing event from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Shiloh Baptist Church, 916 E. 12th St., in Winston-Salem.
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,457
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 5,685 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 690
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 139, the third highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of noon Tuesday: 156,652 (about 88%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Tuesday (subject to change): 7,201
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 6.2% out of 23,212 tests
