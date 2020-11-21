N.C. exceeds somber threshold of 5,000 COVID-19 deaths; Forsyth nears 12,000 cases

North Carolina has surpassed 5,000 COVID-19-related deaths amid a recent pattern of setting daily hospitalizations highs for the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday there were 26 additional deaths for a total of 5,005.

There were 3,415 new cases reported for a statewide total of 332,261.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Meanwhile, there were 182 new COVID-19 cases reported for Forsyth County for an overall total of 11,909. The county has experienced 25 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

There was an additional death, raising the county's total to 157. That includes 14 in the past seven days.

"We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness," Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Tuesday.