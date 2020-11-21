N.C. exceeds somber threshold of 5,000 COVID-19 deaths; Forsyth nears 12,000 cases

North Carolina has surpassed 5,000 COVID-19-related deaths amid a recent pattern of setting daily hospitalizations highs for the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday there were 26 additional deaths for a total of 5,005.
There were 3,415 new cases reported for a statewide total of 332,261.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Meanwhile, there were 182 new COVID-19 cases reported for Forsyth County for an overall total of 11,909. The county has experienced 25 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
There was an additional death, raising the county's total to 157. That includes 14 in the past seven days.
"We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness," Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Tuesday.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
DHHS reported there are 1,590 North Carolinians in the hospital with COVID-19, a record high and up 19 from Friday's report.
The Triad region also reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, with 469, the most for any region in the state. The Triad has had the state's highest daily regional hospitalization numbers every day since Oct. 28.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is made up of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The Triad's three largest health-care systems said Tuesday that while they are experiencing upticks in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, they are within their bed capacity range.
The statewide positive test rate was 8.5% from the 51,630 tests conducted Thursday. The rate was down from Tuesday's record of 9.2% since North Carolina began tracking during the pandemic.
By contrast, the positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was a record high of 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Thursday. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
Potential penalties
On Oct. 21, Gov. Roy Cooper suggested enforcement steps to local elected and law-enforcement officials that included:
* Imposing fines for businesses that do not enforce the mask requirements;
* Establishing lower mass-gathering limits than 25 indoors and 50 outdoors permitted in most settings statewide;
* Curtailing the sale of alcohol earlier than the statewide curfew of 11 p.m.;
* Closing high-risk venues, such as bars and night spots; and
* Limiting restaurant service.
"We're working on increased enforcement of safety precautions that already are in place," Cooper said. "Some people are not complying with (the guidelines). We believe enforcement will help us to slow the trends.
"We're working hard to bring community leaders together and reemphasizing local government authority in areas where this virus may be more of an issue."
On Friday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city will issue an emergency order this week that more strongly enforces Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders.
The city order will give officials, including police, more power to enforce the statewide orders, which limit the size of gatherings and require people to wear marks.
Winston-Salem’s measure will be similar to one imposed Friday by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
Vaughan's order directs Greensboro officials to enforce the regulations with fines and mandatory temporary shutdowns of businesses that are not in compliance.
“We’ve got to do something to get this under control,” Joines said.
City Manager Lee Garrity is drafting the local order, Joines said.
Journal reporter John Hinton contributed to this article
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.