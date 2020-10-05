N.C. experiences another daily surge in COVID-19 cases. Forsyth reports 126 over the weekend.

North Carolina — as expected — saw another surge Monday in daily COVID-19 cases related to a shortfall in laboratory data reporting over the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,258 new cases on Monday after just 610 were reported on Sunday.
DHHS cautioned Sunday that it "experienced technical issues which prevented some laboratory data files from being processed." That means cases that would have been reported Sunday appeared in Monday's count.
COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina were at 219,754 as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. However, there were just three deaths reported Sunday for an overall total of 3,637.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth County had 126 new cases over the weekend, including 55 reported Monday, for an overall total of 7,363.
Forsyth had 85 cases reported on Thursday, which represented the most in any 24-hour period since late July. DHHS said technical issues with daily laboratory filings meant that Thursday's report had data from the previous day.
There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth over the weekend with the total remaining at 104. At least 73 of the people who died were 65 or older.
There will be additional attention paid to the local and statewide COVID-19 dashboard over the next few weeks as North Carolina moved into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order No. 169, announced Wednesday, allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Support Local Journalism
Hospitalizations statewide were at 971 with Monday's report, up from 907 on Sunday.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 6,654, about 90.3%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 605.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 3.3% out of about 625 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past week.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Sept. 28: 184,422 (about 88.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Monday: 253, the highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 92% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Daily N.C. tests reported Sunday (subject to change): 23,114. Overall total is at 3.19 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 6.4% out of 30,675 tests. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.