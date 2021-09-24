N.C. food stamp recipients get 25% increase

North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will receive a permanent 25% increase in their benefits beginning Oct. 1, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

More than 1.6 million North Carolinians benefit from the program.

The increase on the benefits, also known as food stamps, is the result of a congressionally mandated re-evaluation to determine whether it reflects the current cost of a nutritionally adequate diet.

DHHS said it is the largest benefit increase in the program’s history, with the average monthly per-person benefit rising from $121 to $157.

The amount was last revised in 2006.

However, there has been was a temporary 15% increase in benefits funded through the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020. That 15% increase expires Sept. 30.

The program is designed to address food insecurity, particularly involving children.

DHHS said that children "are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of a lack of access to healthy food because their brains and bodies are still developing."