N.C. gains two more years to meet independent housing settlement requirement

The U.S. Justice Department has given North Carolina two more years to meet a requirement for placing 3,000 qualified individuals from adult-care homes into independent housing.

The state Department of Health and Human Services now has until June 30, 2023, to complete a transition initiative ordered by Justice officials in 2012. The initiative is known as the Olmstead agreement.

The moves are part of a court settlement spurred by claims made by Disability Rights NC in November 2010 that the state was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by placing individuals with mental illness into adult-care homes.

Eligible to participate are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.

According to the sixth annual review that was released in November, DHHS had made 2,114 placements as of June 30 with the assistance of the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations.

DHHS said in November it was “positioned to exceed its goal” of 3,000 placements by July 1, 2021.

Justice officials announced April 2 their approval of modifying the settlement.