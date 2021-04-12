N.C. gains two more years to meet independent housing settlement requirement

The U.S. Justice Department has given North Carolina two more years to meet a requirement for placing 3,000 qualified individuals from adult-care homes into independent housing.
The state Department of Health and Human Services now has until June 30, 2023, to complete a transition initiative ordered by Justice officials in 2012. The initiative is known as the Olmstead agreement.
The moves are part of a court settlement spurred by claims made by Disability Rights NC in November 2010 that the state was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by placing individuals with mental illness into adult-care homes.
Eligible to participate are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.
According to the sixth annual review that was released in November, DHHS had made 2,114 placements as of June 30 with the assistance of the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations.
DHHS said in November it was “positioned to exceed its goal” of 3,000 placements by July 1, 2021.
Justice officials announced April 2 their approval of modifying the settlement.
“The state has made significant progress toward achieving the agreement’s goals,” according to a Justice statement.
“However, the state will continue working toward its commitment to serve 2,000 former adult-care home residents into permanent supported housing.”
Justice said the extra two years will allow North Carolina “to substantially comply with other obligations in this comprehensive agreement, such as improving community-based mental health services, supported employment, transition and discharge processes, and its quality assurance and performance improvement system.”
Background
The settlement is measured through six thresholds: supported housing; supported employment; discharge and transition planning; quality assurance and performance improvement; pre-admission screening and diversion; and community-based mental health services.
In January 2017, Justice officials asked a federal judge to compel North Carolina to meet the settlement requirements.
According to Justice officials’ motion, the state “has repeatedly failed to comply with the agreement’s housing and employment services provision, lagging far behind schedule.”
“As a result, halfway through the agreement, hundreds of North Carolinians remain unnecessarily segregated in adult care homes.”
In January 2018, state regulators disclosed potential penalties for the behavioral health MCOs if they fail to meet new standards.
For not achieving annual full performance standard in placing eligible and qualified behavioral health residents into community housing, the fines would be $600,000 annually.
DHHS said in a statement Friday that while officials are confident of reaching the overall 3,000 placements, “the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state’s efforts to meet some of the requirements.”
“Most notably, the transition of people with serious mental illness out of adult care homes to homes in the community has been challenging during the pandemic.”
DHHS response
DHHS cited several Olmstead-related accomplishments over the past year that includes:
Increasing the number of people living in supported housing by 551;
Gaining $7 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant funding to the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.
“The funding will provide rental assistance for 188 apartments for participants who are either transitioning from institutions or at risk of institutionalization,” DHHS said.
Implementation of an innovative tool “that supports informed decision making, ensuring people can make a meaningful decision as to whether a move to community would better their life.”
Accelerated job acquisition and job retention, along with a strengthened capacity to deliver employment supports to those with disabilities.
“Thousands of people in recovery from mental illness are now experiencing the everyday dignity of community life,” DHHS said.
“(We) will continue to advance this transformational, systemwide change and, in doing so, will open the door to community for all.”
Cardinal’s role
Cardinal Innovations currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
As such, it is responsible for the largest number of Olmstead-related placements.
Cardinal’s network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
As of the sixth annual Olmstead report, Cardinal had the most placements at 615, or 29% of the state’s total.
“Cardinal Innovations’ goal this year from the state is 108 net moves,” Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said. “Through March 31, we have exceeded that goal with 119 net moves.
“Despite challenges associated with the pandemic, we are on pace to help 250 individuals move into independent housing this year, which will be a new high for our program.”
There have been setbacks related to the overall initiative.
There were 116 participants who experienced a significant physical or behavioral health episode, threat of physical or mental harm, including sexual assault, or died during fiscal 2018-19, including 28 in the Cardinal network.
Some deaths occurred because of natural causes and terminal illness. Some incidents led to what DHHS called “permanent physical or psychological impairment.”
Some individuals were suspended and/or expelled from participating.
Laurie Coker, president of statewide advocacy group NC CANSO and a local behavioral health advocate, has said supportive services remain the key to successfully sustaining individuals in their new independent surroundings.
“With the appropriate support services that have not been embedded in this settlement ... more people would want to transition out of facilities and more people succeed in their communities,” Coker said.
336-727-7376