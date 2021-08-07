N.C. GOP legislators urge health-care systems to reconsider employee vaccination mandates; systems say decisions are to protect public health

A group of 55 state House Republicans has plunged into the controversial employee vaccine mandate decisions by six health-care systems.
The three-page letter sent Thursday — signed by 11 legislators from the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — is meant to persuade the systems' leaders into reconsidering their mandate.
The six systems — Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health Inc., UNC Hospitals and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — announced their vaccination mandates July 22 as part of a statewide public-health initiative recommended by the N.C. Healthcare Association.
Cape Fear Valley Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed have since announced mandatory vaccinations for employees.
"We continue to hear from countless constituents who work at your facilities that feel blindside by this announcement," the legislators wrote.
"We believe the rush for North Carolina's largest health systems to 'be first in the state to require COVID vaccination for their employees' is unwise and unfair."
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, does not support legislation to require vaccinations.
A statement from Berger’s office in April said he “believes that private employers should be free to make their own decisions on what policies are best for their companies.” Spokesman Pat Ryan said Friday it remains an accurate statement of Berger's position.
The mandate will affect: about 35,000 Novant employees, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County; more than 19,000 Wake Forest Baptist employees, including about 14,000 in Forsyth; and about 13,000 employees with Cone.
Wake Forest Baptist said that at least 75% of its employees are vaccinated.
Cone chief executive Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said Friday that "the overwhelming majority of employees and our patients support our vaccination requirement."
There will be some exceptions for medical and religious reasons, the systems said, as has been the pattern for other private employers with mandatory vaccination requirements, such as Disney, Facebook, Ford, General Motors, Google, Microsoft, Tyson Foods and United Airlines.
Motivation
The legislators said the letter was prompted by the health-care systems tying employment to vaccine mandates.
"It is simply unfair to force them to choose between their jobs and taking a vaccine that is only authorized for emergency use only by the FDA," according to the letter.
There is an expectation the FDA could provide full authorization of at least the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as early as September and likely by January.
Wake Forest Baptist workers have been mandated to get seasonal flu shots since 2009, as well as Cone since 2010 and Novant since 2013. Termination has been an option for each system for noncompliance.
“We view this vaccine no differently than our requirement for our teammates to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases,” Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist said in a joint July 22 statement.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, praised the systems for “leading the way (in) requiring vaccination for employees, for taking action to protect the health-care workforce, their patients, our communities and the state.”
Local, state and federal public-health officials are citing that between 90% and 95% of new delta variant COVID-19 cases involve unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,506 new cases and 1,715 related hospitalizations. The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9.
The last time North Carolina saw more new cases was Feb. 11, with 4,568. The state hasn't had this many COVID-related hospitalizations since Feb. 19 with 1,780 COVID-19 patients.
The health-care association responded to the legislators' letter by saying the health-care systems "are confident that they are doing the right thing to protect the safety of their colleagues and patients."
"Most members of the workforce in these health systems are already vaccinated, which helps to protect them, as well as their patients and coworkers. They should be commended for that."
The association shared the viewpoint of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in saying that "vaccination is our way out of the pandemic."
'Rushed and hasty'
Legislators stressed that "we feel this was a rushed and hasty decision."
The legislators acknowledge, without citing specifically, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's May 28 ruling that federal laws "do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19" as long as employers comply with certain accommodation provisions.
"Regardless of the legality surrounding mandatory vaccinations, there are valid concerns and fears from health-care workers who will lose their jobs if they do not take the vaccine," according to the letter.
The legislators provided an example of women choosing not to be vaccinated because of pregnancy or they are breastfeeding.
Groups of health-care workers associated with Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist have protested the vaccination mandates since the July 22 announcement, some rallying behind the "my body, my choice" mantra.
For example, Cone employee Rodney Davis told the News & Record he began protesting as soon as he learned of Cone's vaccination decision. One of his protest signs reads: “They were heroes last year. Now take an unapproved vaccine or get fired.”
The legislators said potentially affected health-care employees "were rightly hailed as health-care heroes while serving on the frontlines against COVID-19."
At the Wake Forest Baptist protest, some protestors carried signs that read "From the Frontline, To the Unemployment Line" and “Jab or Job — Where Are Our Rights?
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said he was intrigued by "the fact that affected employees thought they would get a more receptive audience from lawmakers than they would from their own bosses."
"The legislators are asking those bosses to listen to their employees before moving forward with mandates that could exacerbate existing health-care staffing challenges.”
Health-care responses
The health-care association said the vaccination mandates are an appropriate response by the "alarmed" health-care systems "at the latest rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."
The association said the systems have been talking with employees about the importance of vaccination since health-care workers became eligible for doses in February and March.
"It has been an ongoing dialogue," the association said. "They will continue to address individual concerns and provide information."
"Health-care providers see the cost of misinformation every day in people seeking care for serious COVID illness and in families mourning unnecessary deaths."
Cagle said that "the letter from lawmakers is not unexpected."
"As I explained to area lawmakers in a letter last week, while we knew our decision would not be a popular one for all, we knew that this was a decision that needed to be made."
Cone chief executive Cagle stressed that "first and foremost, this decision will save lives. It is that simple."
Novant said in a statement that "while our hope is for every team member to accept the vaccine on their own, a mandatory vaccination program will ensure that Novant Health’s patients and visitors, as well as our team members, have better protection against COVID-19 regardless of where they are in our health system."
"This disease is preventable thanks to a safe and effective vaccine, and we are committed to doing everything we can to bring an end to this pandemic.”
Weighing at-will employment
The legislators' letter adds another layer of murkiness into what authority do private businesses have when it comes employment requirements, particularly in an at-will state that N.C. Republicans traditionally strongly support.
Employees in an at-will state can be fired for any reason or no reason at all, unless a termination violates federal and state employment statutes prohibiting discrimination or retaliation.
"While we recognize the importance of vaccines and respect the rights of private employers, we strongly encourage you to re-examine this requirement with greater input from employees, and flexibility for those who have legitimate objections," according to the letter.
The legislators attempted a workforce appeal by citing that some of the systems have significant nursing shortages.
"In certain instances, a hospital could potentially lose 30% of its workforce due to vaccine mandates."
The health-care association countered by saying "a vaccinated workforce keeps health-care workers safe as they care for all types of patients."
"That's why 58 national medical, nursing and other health-care associations, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians, have called on all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19."
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that "arguing that people have a right to be unvaccinated in a place of business fundamentally interferes with the rights of a business owner to employ someone at-will in this state."
"With freedom comes responsibility. The unvaccinated are directly increasing health-care costs that are paid by businesses, and that decision to stay unvaccinated is a choice.
"Businesses should be able to take actions designed to reduce their financial exposure unless the North Carolina government is going to pay all costs associated with COVID-19 hospitalization and long-term treatment, instead of having insurance companies take it on," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
No-mandate bills
There have been at least four Republican-sponsored bills submitted during the 2021 session that addresses mandatory vaccinations or fears of unvaccinated individuals facing potential employment and societal discriminations.
Those bills are: House Bill 558, titled "Prohibit mandatory CV19 vaccinations;" House Bill 580, titled "My body, my choice medical privacy act;" House Bill 876, titled "Vaccination private choice protection act;" and Senate Bill 515, titled "Health care heroes conscience protection act."
None of the four bills has been heard in a committee as of Friday.
Cooper has said he has had conversations with legislative leaders about whether vaccines should be required for certain jobs.
There have been calls to require vaccinations for certain essential frontline workers, such as at meat-processing plants, which dealt with significant COVID-19 outbreaks among production workers in the first three months of the pandemic.
“We know there is going to be a lot of jobs where it’s going to be important to be vaccinated because they deal with the public,” Cooper said.
“We’re going to continue to work with businesses and others about the best way to do that.”
Butting heads
According to legislative analysts, the vaccination pushback from the 55 Republican House members represents the latest set of public-health tensions between the GOP legislative majority and the health-care systems.
For example, Sens. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, submitted Senate Bill 309 that would repeal Certificate of Need legislation on Jan. 1.
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
SB309 also has not been addressed in a committee, but there have been attempts to put CON language into Republican-sponsored state budget appropriation bills, such as Senate Bill 105 in this session.
Hise has championed revoking CON laws despite stiff and successful — to date — opposition from the health-care association. Similar bills failed to get a committee vote in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Republican opponents of the CON laws say they stifle competition and keep health-care prices unnecessarily higher than required.
Most health-care systems have lost competitive health-care expansion projects, including community hospitals, because of CON laws.
However, they agree the laws are necessary to prevent large for-profit health-care groups from entering North Carolina and cherry-picking the most profitable services.
Another legislative point of conflict involves the Democratic-led effort since 2014 to expand Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
Medicaid currently covers 2.2 million North Carolinians.
North Carolina is one of just 12 states that has not expanded state Medicaid health coverage. The list also includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Republican legislative leaders, foremost Berger, have been intensely opposed to any form of expansion.
Berger has claimed for years that the federal government may not be able to sustain its commitment of paying 90% of the additional Medicaid expansion administrative costs.
Meanwhile, hospitals, providers and health insurers have agreed to cover the other 10% by an annual assessment because it would provide patient cost savings compared with the current system.
“It’s interesting to see a large chunk of the House Republican Caucus band together to highlight their concerns about vaccine mandates," Kokai said.
"Though their letter to health care executives makes no threat of legislative action, the fact that the group falls just a handful of votes short of a legislative majority is bound to have an impact.”
