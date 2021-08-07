N.C. GOP legislators urge health-care systems to reconsider employee vaccination mandates; systems say decisions are to protect public health

Novant said in a statement that "while our hope is for every team member to accept the vaccine on their own, a mandatory vaccination program will ensure that Novant Health’s patients and visitors, as well as our team members, have better protection against COVID-19 regardless of where they are in our health system."

"This disease is preventable thanks to a safe and effective vaccine, and we are committed to doing everything we can to bring an end to this pandemic.”

Weighing at-will employment

The legislators' letter adds another layer of murkiness into what authority do private businesses have when it comes employment requirements, particularly in an at-will state that N.C. Republicans traditionally strongly support.

Employees in an at-will state can be fired for any reason or no reason at all, unless a termination violates federal and state employment statutes prohibiting discrimination or retaliation.

"While we recognize the importance of vaccines and respect the rights of private employers, we strongly encourage you to re-examine this requirement with greater input from employees, and flexibility for those who have legitimate objections," according to the letter.