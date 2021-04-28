N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate. Masks will still be required indoors.

Starting Friday, North Carolinians can go mask-less outdoors and will be able to gather outside in larger groups, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.
The change, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, would also allow youth and high school outdoor sports teams to play without masks.
Masks remain required for most indoor activities outside the household.
With the order, Cooper goes a step beyond the latest COVID-19 outdoor guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allow for people to go without masks in individual activities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services still "strongly recommends" masking outdoors in crowded areas and higher-risk settings "where social distancing is difficult."
The order also raises mass-gathering capacity limits from 50 to 100 indoors, and from 100 to 200 outdoors.
Occupancy limits currently in place will remain the same.
The executive order expires June 1 and the key test is likely to be the Memorial Day weekend.
“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic,” Cooper said. "We're not seeing the decline in metrics we'd like to see.
“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”
Vaccination incentive
Last week, Cooper said that if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.
On Wednesday, Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the indoor mask mandate also could be lifted June 1 if the two-thirds vaccination requirement is met and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable.
As of noon Wednesday, 48.7% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 39.2% are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth County, 32.8% of adults have had at least one dose, while 27.9% are considered as fully vaccinated.
Cohen acknowledged there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health department gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, and providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
“Fortunately, we now have enough vaccine for everyone. They are free and widely available across the state," Cohen said. "In many places, you don’t need an appointment."
That includes with Forsyth's three primary vaccine providers: the Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Cohen recommends that youths under age 16 — who remain ineligible for vaccination — continue to wear a mask when they can't adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Target audience
It’s uncertain whether the possible relaxing of restrictions will motivate two groups that have proven reluctant or resistant to getting vaccinated.
The first is young people between ages 16 and 35, whom have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Cooper ended a statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
The other group is those North Carolinians who have refused to get vaccinated, whether they are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or are politically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the past week, local infectious disease experts have expressed concern about the drop off in requests for vaccines, even as providers have opened more walk-in slots to make it easier to get vaccinated.
For herd immunity to kick in, at least 65% to 75% of the population would need to be vaccinated.
“It’s a function of what we’ve said from the beginning, that to get through the pandemic and not have it drag on an on, we’re going to need to get more and more people vaccinated,” said Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious-disease expert.
“If we don’t do that, we could have peaks and valleys with hospitalizations that go on for months and no end in sight if enough people aren’t vaccinated.”
Metrics update
The daily COVID-19 case count in Forsyth returned to its recent stable, but elevated, levels on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the statewide case count took another step toward the 1 million threshold.
DHHS reported there were 67 new cases in Forsyth — matching the average daily case count over the past two weeks. That's up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Overall, there have been 35,123 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.
With no additional COVID-19 related death reported by DHHS, the toll in the county remains at 372.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds," Swift said.
Swift said that just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25-to-49 age range.
"We are really encouraging and reaching out to our young adults to make sure they get the vaccine," Swift said.
Statewide
DHHS reported 1,765 new cases statewide, which reversed a three-day decline in the daily count since reaching a recent high of 2,578 on Friday.
The statewide case total is 966,636 and the death total is 12,619 after DHHS reported 36 additional deaths.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,117 in Wednesday's report, up 14 from Tuesday. There was a six-week high of 1,170 in the April 20 report.
The 17-county Triad region reported 246 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up 26 from Tuesday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.2% based on 11,222 tests performed Monday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.8% of about 670 tests performed Monday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
