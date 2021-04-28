N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate. Masks will still be required indoors.

“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”

Vaccination incentive

Last week, Cooper said that if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.

On Wednesday, Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the indoor mask mandate also could be lifted June 1 if the two-thirds vaccination requirement is met and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable.

As of noon Wednesday, 48.7% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 39.2% are fully vaccinated.

In Forsyth County, 32.8% of adults have had at least one dose, while 27.9% are considered as fully vaccinated.

Cohen acknowledged there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.

In response, she said DHHS and county health department gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, and providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.