As North Carolina entered Phase 2.5 of its reopening Friday, the state had another surge in new cases of COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in Friday's report that there were 2,045 new cases statewide.
That comes three days after DHHS reported 2,111 cases on Tuesday and 2,580 cases on Aug. 29. The total number of cases is at 174,254 since reporting began in mid-March.
DHHS reported 36 additional deaths across North Carolina for a total of 2,839.
New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Forsyth County: 48
Forsyth deaths reported Friday: 0
Total deaths reported in Forsyth since reporting began in mid-March: 82, which is just two behind Durham County for fourth most in the state. Guilford County is third at 171, including one reported Thursday.
Total Forsyth cases since mid-March: 6,335
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 5,582 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of Friday: 671
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 187, the second highest total of any region in the state.
New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in North Carolina: 2,045. DHHS said 82% of hospitals statewide reported their data Friday.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 145,884 (about 87%). DHHS updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Friday (subject to change): 23,655
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Wednesday (latest day available): 6.4% out of 28,349 tests
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 955, up 97 from Thursday.
Testing event Saturday, new app coming
The next COVID-19 testing event for Forsyth Department of Public Health will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem.
DHHS said Friday that it is developing COVID-19 exposure notification app, called SlowCOVIDNC, that is expected to launch across the state later this month.
The free app will help North Carolinians slow the spread of the virus by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The app is anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data, officials said. SlowCOVIDNC is voluntary to download and use.
More reopening starts today
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he would relax certain statewide social-distancing restrictions, citing recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations at that time.
Phase 2.5 restrictions will be in place at least through Oct. 2.
Among the major changes are: expanding mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors; outdoor and indoor playgrounds may open, with indoor at limited capacity; museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity; and fitness centers, gyms, indoor exercise centers, skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball and volleyball centers and others may open at 30% indoor capacity.
“This virus is just as contagious and deadly on a holiday as it is any other day, and I want everyone in North Carolina to continue taking it seriously over the long weekend,” Cooper said Friday.
“We can find ways to celebrate safely and still protect our state by practicing the Three Ws — wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash our hands frequently.”
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.