N.C. health care council features five Triad representatives

The bipartisan N.C. Council for Health Care Coverage, which held its first meeting Friday, has five members representing the Triad.

Those members are: Don Flow, owner and chief executive of Flow Automotive Cos. of Winston-Salem; Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth; Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth; Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford; and Gene Woods, president and chief executive of Atrium Health, the parent not-for-profit of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The council features other members from the state's health care, business and nonprofits sectors, as well as members of the Cooper administration and legislators from both sides of the political aisle.

The council will be convened by the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, whose leader worked in both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he hopes the blue ribbon commission can plow aside acrimony with the Republican-controlled General Assembly and improve health care access through consensus legislation in 2021.

“I think that there are core principles that we can agree to, like the fact that more people in North Carolina deserve health insurance,” Cooper told The Associated Press. “This is not just purely a Medicaid expansion issue."