N.C. health officials implore people to get vaccinated as numbers tick up. 630 new cases reported Thursday are a six-week high.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials are renewing their calls for unvaccinated people to get their shots after North Carolina reached a six-week high for new COVID-19 cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday 630 new cases statewide — the highest daily total since 747 on May 28.
There also were 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide listed.
Though the state’s key COVID-19 metrics are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic in January and February, cases have increased by 12% during July, while hospitalizations are up 8% since July 3.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County continued a recent pattern of low new daily case counts with DHHS listing 21 in Thursday's report.
“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.
During Wednesday's mass-vaccination site tour in Charlotte with U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Cooper was quoted by The Charlotte Observer as saying "we’re worried. We’re in a race against this Delta variant."
"The more people we can get vaccinated, the more people we can protect from it.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants, and there is a possible increased risk of hospitalization.
The CDC said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases that also includes most of the Southeast.
Local and state public-health officials have been expressing concerns about the delta variant for several weeks, particularly considering projections that it could be the predominant local and statewide COVID-19 version by the end of July.
DHHS said North Carolina’s early warning COVID-19 systems "are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state."
According to DHHS' wastewater monitoring dashboard, those elevated viral levels are in the Triangle and Wilmington areas. There are no wastewater facilities being monitored in the Triad.
NCDHHS said that for the past six weeks, more than 99% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.
Metrics updates
Forsyth has had just 46 cases over the past seven days and no additional COVID-19-related deaths in July.
There have been 37,069 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus, along with 422 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on June 25.
At least 94% of Forsyth residents infected with the coronavirus are considered fully recovered.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,475 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported Wednesday a six-week high positive test rate of 4.8% based on 6,885 tests conducted Monday. The last time the positive test rate was higher was 5% on May 18.
The rate dropped to 3.4% in Thursday's report based on 8,191 tests conducted Tuesday.
By comparison, the statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
When most social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, 4.52 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.19 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 338,930 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 80% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 174,119 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 184,776 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest cautioned Tuesday that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are not vaccinated.
Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, and in part as more people gathered mask-less over the four-day Fourth of July holiday period.
Priest said he is concerned that "there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”
