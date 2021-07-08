N.C. health officials implore people to get vaccinated as numbers tick up. 630 new cases reported Thursday are a six-week high.

DHHS reported that, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, 4.52 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.

About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

About 4.19 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 338,930 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 80% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

DHHS says 174,119 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 184,776 have had at least one dose, or 48%.

Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest cautioned Tuesday that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are not vaccinated.

Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, and in part as more people gathered mask-less over the four-day Fourth of July holiday period.

Priest said he is concerned that "there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”

