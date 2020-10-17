 Skip to main content
N.C. Highway Patrol identifies driver who died in Friday crash on N.C. 65
N.C. Highway Patrol identifies driver who died in Friday crash on N.C. 65

A Walnut Cove man who died Friday in a head-on traffic collision N.C. 65 has been identified, authorities said Saturday.

James Darryl Fulton, 60, was driving a car around 3:30 p.m. north on N.C. 65 when it ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and struck a van, said Trooper L.C. Mendenhall of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene, which is 1½ miles northeast of Rural Hall, Mendenhall said.

Prior to the crash, Carrie Ann Simpkins, 40 of Pine Hall was driving the van with her four children seated inside as passengers, Mendenhall said.

Simpkins and her four children sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Mendenhall said.

Neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash, Mendenhall said.

The highway patrol is investigating the incident.

