North Carolina appears to have reached nearly a three-month low in COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 765, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data reported Monday.
The last time hospitalizations were lower was 760 on June 12.
However, DHHS cautioned again in Monday's report that it continues to experience "technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data" that began Friday.
DHHS said 78% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data by the typical 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had an 89% reporting rate.
DHHS said the issues "have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data."
"Because the COVID-19 NC dashboard displays only data that it received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard."
The state's COVID-18 case total is at 177,919 after there were 1,086 reported for Saturday and 1,018 for Sunday.
The number of day-to-day reported deaths has dropped significantly from the 50 reported for Friday.
DHHS listed one death for Saturday and seven deaths for Sunday for a total of 2,897 since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County had 30 new cases Saturday and 28 Sunday, but no additional deaths. The death toll remains at 82.
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,432
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 5,521 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of Friday: 684
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 140, the second highest total of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 145,884 (about 87%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Sunday (subject to change): 10,730
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Thursday (latest day available): 5.6% out of 26,013 tests
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.