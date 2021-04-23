N.C. House approves controversial PPP loan, statewide school calendar bills

A controversial tax-related bill cleared the state House on Thursday with only the former co-chairwoman of the House Finance committee voting no.
House Bill 334 passed by a 112-1 vote with Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, casting the no vote. It has been sent to the state Senate.
The bill addresses state tax considerations for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to small- to mid-sized businesses.
HB334 was one of several bills with local ties that advanced in the legislature Thursday.
House Bill 221 advanced to the House floor. It would allow bars, restaurants, wineries and distilleries to remain open even during a public-health emergency declared by a governor or local municipality "provided certain conditions are met.”
House Bill 376 also cleared the House. It would provide school districts statewide with the option of starting their school year on the Monday closest to Aug. 19, rather than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
A related school calendar bill focused solely on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, House Bill 111, was recommended to the House Rules and Operations committee. That bill would allow the school system to open as early as Aug. 11.
Also advancing to House Rules and Operations were: House Bill 92, which would allow Davie, Davidson and Iredell county schools to open as early as Aug. 10; and House Bill 129, which would allow Rockingham, Stokes and Surry county schools to open on the same date as a local community college.
All school calendar flexibility bills are opposed by several tourism advocacy groups.
House Bill 250 was recommended to House Rules and Operations. It would authorize the city of Winston-Salem to convey city-owned real property for the purpose of increasing the supply of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals.
The bill would not allow the use of eminent domain to make property available.
House Bill 334
The bill gained notoriety in the past week for involving a dispute between Howard and House speaker Tim Moore.
Moore, R-Cleveland, resolved the dispute in part by removing Howard as co-chairwoman of the Finance committee, as well as from the committee on which she had served for 32 years. She was shifted to the House Appropriations committee as an at-large member.
Howard expressed opposition during an April 13 House Finance meeting to HB334, which would give tax breaks to businesses that received money from the federal PPP program.
The News & Observer in Raleigh reported that some Democratic and Republican legislators could get a benefit of up to nearly $20,000 from the bill, while Moore could see a benefit of between $600 and $1,300.
Howard told The News & Observer she was pressured by House Republicans to hear the bill, which has bipartisan support, in the Finance committee.
The House Ethics committee said Wednesday it had determined that members were allowed to vote on HB334 because it would apply equally to all PPP loan recipients.
House Bill 376
The bill is the only one to date that has a statewide impact, which means it can be vetoed by the governor.
The bill would allow school districts to open on the Monday closest to Aug. 19.
HB111, which covers only WS/FCS, is a local bill and cannot be vetoed.
All of the school calendar flexibility bills would be effective with the 2021-22 school years.
However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WS/FCS said Aug. 15 that it would not move up the start date of Aug. 23 for the 2021-22 school year.
WS/FCS said in a statement that senior leadership believes House Bill 111 “could be good in the future.”
“An earlier start time would allow semesters to end before the winter break, so it may be very beneficial.”
Since the 2005-06 school year, state law has prohibited public school systems from opening before the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and closing after the Friday closest to June 11 without permission from the State Board of Education.
The law passed after the successful “Save Our Summers” campaign was initiated by a vocal grassroots parents/teachers’ group and later supported by coastal business owners.
The reality check is that in the 16 years since the law was passed, there have been more than 270 local and public-school calendar bills introduced. None has cleared the legislature.
Vince Chelena, the N.C. Travel Industry Association’s executive director, said April 14 that the legislature’s support of offering at least six weeks of summer school for public school districts should lessen the need for moving up the start of the 2021-22 school year.
House Bill 211
The bill faces long odds of passage, foremost because it would supersede any emergency executive order by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, or municipal or county ordinance.
Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.
Cooper said Wednesday that he is willing to allow the state to fully reopen on June 1 if 67% of the state's adult population has received at least a first dose.
During Wednesday's press conference, Cooper said he opposed legislative bills aimed at reopening sectors of the economy because they would limit the ability of the governor and local officials to respond to long-term public health emergencies.
