N.C. House clears 'Hege bill.' Bill would bar convicted felons from running for sheriff.

The 2021 House version of the bill avoided the outcome of the 2019 version.

In July 2019, after moving quickly through three House committees, HB863 drew considerable debate on the House floor.

There were enough concerns about potential loopholes that a motion to send the bill back to Rules and Operations committee passed by a 62-52 vote, with Democrats and Republicans voicing concerns.

Legislators questioned, among other things, how a juvenile conviction for a felony could affect someone who wants to run for sheriff as an adult.

They also said some misdemeanors committed by teenagers could end in a felony conviction if the youth does not complete community service obligations.

HB863 was not revisited for the rest of the 2019 and 2020 sessions.

By comparison, there was just one legislator who spoke briefly on those issues before agreeing to support the bill.

Like HB863, the 2021 session bills would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.