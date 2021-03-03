N.C. House clears two sports-attendance bills

HB128 is the broader of the two legislations in that it goes beyond athletic contests to include graduation and commencement ceremonies, and other outdoor extracurricular events.

The bill would allow up to 50% seating and no less than 30%. For facilities that don't have stated attendance capacity, the limit would be 14 spectators per 1,000 square feet.

By comparison, Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 195 on Feb. 24 set outdoor settings at 30% of capacity, but no longer with a 100-person cap.

Indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats can open at 15% capacity, which affects many college and professional sports facilities in the state, such as the Joel Coliseum, Greensboro Coliseum, Smith Center in Chapel Hill, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

"These arbitrary limits are not based in science and unfairly punish our students and their families," Hall said.

"It simply does not make sense that restaurants, gyms, pools, museums and amusement parks can open at 50% capacity (allowed under Executive Order No. 195), yet outdoor sporting events are restricted to 30% and indoor venues to 15%."