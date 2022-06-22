N.C. House: Protect NC farmers by rejecting climate-disclosure rules

Proposed federal climate-disclosure requirements for public companies are a threat to North Carolina’s already vulnerable family farms, N.C. House members suggested in a resolution passed Wednesday.

The measure, proposed by Iredell County Rep. Jeff McNeely and approved in a 78-31 vote, urges Congress to do all it can to block the Federal Security and Exchange Commission from adopting rules that would expand what firms must report about their greenhouse gas emissions and financial risks tied to climate change.

The House resolution echoes critics of the expanded requirements who insist the rules would effectively force small farmers to meet the same so-called Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG, standards as large companies that fall under the SEC’s oversight.

“We can’t handle any more regulations and/or mandates from the government,” McNeely wrote in an email to the Winston-Salem Journal before the vote. “With inflation and input costs at an all-time high, this could be the final nail in many farms’ coffins.”

North Carolina’s nearly $92 billion agriculture industry is the largest segment of the state’s economy.

Under the SEC’s Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-related Disclosures for Investors, publicly traded companies would be required to report not just greenhouse gas amounts produced directly by their operations, but also so-called Scope 3 emissions tied to their “upstream” supply chains and “downstream” distribution, sale and use of their product.

Many public U.S. companies say they’ve already begun reporting Scope 3 emissions or are developing plans to do not just to become more transparent or to be ready if the new rules are enacted, but also to guide their transition to more sustainable operations in the face of threats presented by climate change.

Small farms are bigNorth Carolina farms are among the first link in many companies’ supply chains.

Harvested crops become raw materials for manufacturing and other uses; and grains, vegetables, fruits, milk, meat and poultry are transported from farms to food-processing facilities, many of them operated by large corporations.

In North Carolina, 96% of the more than 46,000 farms are owned by families, and 80% generate $50,000 or less in revenue a year, the resolution noted.

But in debate on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Wesley Harris of Mecklenburg County argued that small farmers would not be impacted by the proposed disclosure rules, which only apply to companies regulated by the SEC.

“I agree (that) we need to do more for our small farmers,” he said. “Voting for this resolution does not do that.”

He added that expanded climate-disclosure rules would actually benefit smaller farmers because they’d face less regulation that they’re corporate competitors.

McNeely countered that while not directly governed by the SEC rules, small farmers would still feel their impact.

“When a large company needs a better ESG score, they’re going to come to these small farms and put the regulations on them,” he insisted. “They’re going to make them do things that they can’t afford to do. And (farmers) are going to have to make a decision right then and there: Am I staying in agriculture or am I staying out? Because I can’t afford to do the things they’re asking me to do.”

In the streamThe N.C. Farm Bureau was among the advocacy groups supporting McNeely’s resolution.

“Most farmers, regardless of the size of their operations, will, at some point, find themselves in the upstream or downstream activities of a registrant’s value chain,” Keith Larick, the organization’s natural resources director, said in an email Wednesday.

Small- and medium-sized farms don’t have the resources to monitor their own emissions, he added.

“Farmers who can afford to invest in such software and technology will be less able to invest in renewable or sustainable technology that could actually reduce the environmental footprint of their farms,” Larick insisted.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.